Sweden on the Brink: Opposition Edges Ahead in Tight Election

Sweden's centre-left opposition, led by Magdalena Andersson, is poised to take control with a narrow win over the ruling right-wing bloc in parliamentary elections. With only 1.3% of votes left to count, the opposition is set to win 176 seats, while the current government stands at 173.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 20:09 IST
Sweden on the Brink: Opposition Edges Ahead in Tight Election
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As election tensions mount in Sweden, the centre-left opposition parties, led by Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, have maintained a slim lead over the ruling right-wing bloc headed by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The latest election data shows the opposition securing 176 seats, a possible government-changing figure.

With just 1.3% of districts left to report, Sweden's election authority continues to tally votes, including those arriving late from overseas. Current results mirror a shift towards Andersson's leadership, while Kristersson’s bloc, featuring the far-right Sweden Democrats, trails closely with 173 seats.

The outcome may not alter Sweden's pro-Western stance, but it could reshape domestic policies, particularly on migration. Kristersson's controversial move to include the Sweden Democrats in a potential coalition reflects a hard-right trend on immigration and crime, resonating with many of his supporters.

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