Senate Committee Moves to Protect Free Speech on Network Shows

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee approved a bill to prevent government officials from coercing private companies into censoring speech. Senator Maria Cantwell highlighted that the law could have protected ABC's late-night host Jimmy Kimmel from pressure tactics following remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 20:19 IST
Senate Committee Moves to Protect Free Speech on Network Shows
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In a significant move to uphold free speech, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has approved legislation aimed at preventing government officials from influencing private companies to censor content.

This decision comes in response to concerns about previous threats from President Donald Trump's administration directed towards late-night talk shows. Senator Maria Cantwell, the leading Democrat on the panel, emphasized the bill's potential in retrospectively aiding cases like that of Disney-owned ABC's late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel found himself in the crosshairs after FCC chair Brendan Carr exerted pressure on network owners to halt broadcasts of his show following controversial comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

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