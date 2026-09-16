Senate Health Committee Challenges Vaccine Policy Amid Measles Outbreak

Senator Bill Cassidy criticized the Trump administration's vaccine approach, blaming it for recent Pennsylvania measles deaths. He emphasized science-based decisions over political ideologies. The committee scrutinized Dr. Nicole Saphier on the vaccine-autism link, pressing for a clear stance. Cassidy called vaccines safe and opposed disruptive policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:08 IST
Senate Health Committee Challenges Vaccine Policy Amid Measles Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate health committee, Senator Bill Cassidy, attributed recent measles deaths in Pennsylvania to the Trump administration's vaccine policies. At the hearing, he pushed Chris Klomp, Dr. Nicole Saphier, and Dr. Timothy Westlake, nominees for key health administration roles, to prioritize science over politics in decision-making.

Senator Cassidy's sharpest scrutiny was aimed at Dr. Nicole Saphier, urging her to categorically state that vaccines do not cause autism. Initially hesitant, Saphier eventually acknowledged the safety and importance of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Cassidy's stance comes amid growing criticism of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial views on vaccine policy.

With the health committee tackling vacancies in key agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, Cassidy's call for science-based healthcare decisions reflects the heightened urgency surrounding the current public health crisis.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026