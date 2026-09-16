Senate Health Committee Challenges Vaccine Policy Amid Measles Outbreak

On Wednesday, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate health committee, Senator Bill Cassidy, attributed recent measles deaths in Pennsylvania to the Trump administration's vaccine policies. At the hearing, he pushed Chris Klomp, Dr. Nicole Saphier, and Dr. Timothy Westlake, nominees for key health administration roles, to prioritize science over politics in decision-making.

Senator Cassidy's sharpest scrutiny was aimed at Dr. Nicole Saphier, urging her to categorically state that vaccines do not cause autism. Initially hesitant, Saphier eventually acknowledged the safety and importance of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Cassidy's stance comes amid growing criticism of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial views on vaccine policy.

With the health committee tackling vacancies in key agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, Cassidy's call for science-based healthcare decisions reflects the heightened urgency surrounding the current public health crisis.