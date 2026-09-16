European Markets Rally Ahead of Federal Reserve Policy Decision

European markets experienced a modest rebound on Wednesday, breaking away from a three-month slump. This uptick came as the STOXX 600 index rose by 0.5% to 637.09 points, fueled by a pause in the oil price rally.

Traders are heavily betting on the Federal Reserve to increase U.S. interest rates by 25 basis points, marking the first hike since 2023 under the leadership of Chair Kevin Warsh. Experts caution that the Fed's credibility could be in jeopardy if they fail to act amid inflation threats exacerbated by the Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the second time this year. Despite the slowing of eurozone wage growth, another rate increase is anticipated by year-end. Oil prices dipped nearly 1% due to a significant rise in U.S. crude reserves, affecting energy stocks, while easing bond yields offered relief to the financial markets.