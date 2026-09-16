Italy Scraps Road Tax: Boosting Support or Budget Strain?

In a bid to rally support before the national elections in 2027, Italy announced the elimination of road tax for 14.5 million vehicles, a decision anticipated to strain the state's budget by over €2 billion.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, facing pressure from emerging political factions, described this as a beloved policy change. Nevertheless, critics argue it distracts from the pressing issue of rising energy costs.

The policy targets motorcycles and a significant portion of small to medium-sized vehicles but leaves critics questioning the financial strategy behind the initiative, especially with Italy's debt nearing 139% of GDP.