Italy Scraps Road Tax: Boosting Support or Budget Strain?

Italy has announced the abolition of road tax for 14.5 million vehicles, a move costing over €2 billion, ahead of the 2027 national election. The measure, aimed at bolstering popular support, has been criticized as a distraction from rising energy costs, amid the country's high public debt levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:17 IST
Italy Scraps Road Tax: Boosting Support or Budget Strain?
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In a bid to rally support before the national elections in 2027, Italy announced the elimination of road tax for 14.5 million vehicles, a decision anticipated to strain the state's budget by over €2 billion.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, facing pressure from emerging political factions, described this as a beloved policy change. Nevertheless, critics argue it distracts from the pressing issue of rising energy costs.

The policy targets motorcycles and a significant portion of small to medium-sized vehicles but leaves critics questioning the financial strategy behind the initiative, especially with Italy's debt nearing 139% of GDP.

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