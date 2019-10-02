Novartis collaborates with Microsoft to reimagine drug development via AI

Novartis, a leading global medicines company has announced its collaboration with tech giant Microsoft to create a new AI Innovation Lab to usher in a new era of drug development. Leveraging Microsoft's advanced AI solutions and Novartis' life sciences expertise, the artificial intelligence lab aims to dramatically transform the way medicines are discovered, developed and commercialized for patients around the world.

The new innovation lab will utilize the power of artificial intelligence to help bolster Novartis associates' capabilities and analyze the huge amount of datasets to create new AI models and applications to take on the world's most pressing health challenges and discover new medicines. Furthermore, the lab will also harness AI for addressing computational challenges within the life sciences to further create an intelligent molecular design, optimized cells and for more personalized treatment plans.

Overall, the strategic alliance will focus on three specific areas:

Personalized therapies for macular degeneration, a leading cause of severe and irreversible vision loss worldwide

New gene and cell therapies

Drug designing

Commenting on the collaboration, Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella said, "Our strategic alliance will combine Novartis' life sciences expertise with the power of Azure and Microsoft AI. Together, we aim to address some of the biggest challenges facing the life sciences industry today and bring AI capabilities to every Novartis employee so they can unlock new insights as they work to discover new medicines and reduce patient costs."

"As Novartis continues evolving into a focused medicines company powered by advanced therapy platforms and data science, alliances like this will help us deliver on our purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend lives. Pairing our deep knowledge of human biology and medicine with Microsoft's leading expertise in AI could transform the way we discover and develop medicines for the world," said Novartis CEO, Vas Narasimhan.