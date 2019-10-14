Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China reports new African swine fever outbreak in northwest province

China reported another outbreak of the African swine fever on Sunday in its northwestern province of Gansu, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website. The virus, fatal to pigs but not contagious to human beings, has significantly slashed pig output in the world's largest herd since the deadly disease was first detected in August last year. Congo to start using Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine in November

Health authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo will introduce a Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine in November in the country's eastern provinces, to counter the current outbreak, they said. The J&J vaccine will complement another vaccine manufactured by Merck, which has been administered to more than 225,000 people. It requires two injections eight weeks apart, unlike the Merck vaccine, which requires a single shot.

Also Read: Xi presents awards to 'heroes' and 'old friends' of China

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)