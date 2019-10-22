Philips India Launches CSR Campaign 'HarSaansMeinZindagi' to Promote Awareness on Childhood Pneumonia in India

Philips India, a subsidiary of Royal Philips, Netherlands and a leader in health technology, today launched 'HarSaansMeinZindagi', a CSR campaign to increase awareness around childhood pneumonia in India. The aim of this campaign is to reach parents, family and caregivers and sensitise them on the seriousness of childhood pneumonia, one of the major causes of under 5 mortality among infectious diseases in the country.

India has the highest number of childhood pneumonia cases in the world, both in terms of morbidity and mortality. Around 1.5 lakh children lose their life due to pneumonia each year with 30 million new cases reported annually. In children under five years, pneumonia contributes to nearly a sixth (15%) of all deaths in India, with one child dying from pneumonia every four minutes*.

Being a communicable disease, it can be easily prevented, diagnosed and treated. However, it is under-addressed, under-diagnosed and under-funded in the country. As their contribution towards UN Sustainable Development Goal #3 and to help reduce childhood mortality caused by childhood pneumonia, Philips India is committed towards awareness and prevention of this disease. Through this campaign, they aim to focus on both urban and rural areas and reach out to the people through multiple mediums including TV, radio, print, digital, social media channels and on-ground initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, "The key to preventing pneumonia in children below the age of 5 years is identifying those at risk and educating parents and caregivers on its diagnosis and treatment. Philips is committed to contribute towards the reduction of cases of childhood pneumonia in India through this nationwide awareness campaign."

Philips India is committed towards improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis and treatment. As a part of this commitment, the company aims to address pressing societal issues with a focus, making healthcare accessible and affordable.

Link to the TVC: https://sendgb.com/xEZHqLGWh4a

Photo link: https://bit.ly/2Jch97f

