Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths climb to 39, illnesses to 2,051; Johnson & Johnson files for European approval of Ebola vaccine

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Americans spending more out-of-pocket on mental health than physical health

Many insured Americans go out of network for mental health services, a new study suggests, despite the higher costs to them and despite a federal law mandating that policies' mental health coverage be at least as good as their physical health coverage Americans with health insurance were spending more out of pocket on mental health services, such as treatment for substance abuse, than on conditions like diabetes and heart failure, researchers found. The reason: many were getting mental health care out of network, according to a report published in JAMA Network Open.

Zimbabwe suspends South African livestock imports after foot and mouth outbreak

Zimbabwe has suspended imports of livestock and meat from South Africa for the second time this year after an outbreak of foot and mouth in the north of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. In January, Zimbabwe joined Botswana and the Kingdom of eSwatini, formerly Swaziland, in suspending meat imports from South Africa while following the outbreak of the highly contagious foot and mouth disease.

Safety data on AstraZeneca anemia drug points to potential use in dialysis

AstraZeneca said on Friday that safety data on roxadustat underpinned the British drugmaker's hopes for the anemia drug to become a standard treatment for patients with kidney disease. It said pooled data from several late-stage trials showed that roxadustat did not increase the risk of potentially deadly cardiovascular complications like heart attacks and strokes when used instead of epo, which is the standard treatment for dialysis patients against lack of red blood cells from kidney disease.

U.S. CDC reports 'breakthrough' in vaping lung injury probe as cases top 2,000

Tests of lung samples taken from 29 patients with vaping-related lung injuries suggest all contained Vitamin E acetate, a discovery U.S. officials described as a "breakthrough" in the investigation of the nationwide outbreak that topped 2,000 cases this week. The discovery of Vitamin E acetate in lung samples offers the first direct evidence of a link with the substance and vaping-related lung injuries. The substance has also been identified in tests by U.S. and state officials of product samples collected from patients with the vaping injury.

Trauma outcomes worse with risk factors for heart disease and stroke

Severely injured patients are more likely to have complications or die if they have a cluster of cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, a recent study suggests. This collection of health problems, called "metabolic syndrome," has long been linked to an increased risk of events like heart attacks and strokes, but less is known about how it might impact outcomes for trauma patients.

Johnson & Johnson files for European approval of Ebola vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had filed for an approval from European regulators for its two-dose experimental vaccine to protect against Ebola, less than a month after the agency recommended approval of Merck & Co Inc's vaccine. J&J said it submitted two marketing authorization applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its vaccine regimen targeting the Zaire strain of the Ebola virus, which most commonly causes outbreaks of the deadly disease.

Culture change is the cutting edge of mental health benefits at work

When Hartmut Braune comes to work in security communications at SAP, he never knows what emergency will land in his inbox. It is a challenging job, compounded by the fact that Braune also coordinates the company's global Lighthouse Core Team, which provides peer assistance to struggling employees, as well as a shoulder to cry on.

U.S. to raise age limit for vaping to 21, Trump says ahead of action next week

The United States plans to raise the age limit for vaping to 21, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that his administration would issue its final report on such products next week. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, did not give further details about the administration's regulatory plans or give a specific date for any announcements.

U.S. vaping-related deaths climb to 39, illnesses to 2,051

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 2,051 confirmed and probable cases and 2 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 39. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,888 cases and 37 deaths from the illness.

Celgene's drug for anemia in beta thalassemia priced at $3,441/ 25 mg vial

Celgene Corp's treatment for anemia in patients with beta thalassemia, a rare blood disorder, would be priced at $3,441 for a 25-milligram vial of the drug, partner Acceleron Pharma Inc said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the treatment, Reblozyl, on Friday. The drug was jointly developed by Acceleron and Celgene, which is being bought by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)