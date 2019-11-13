International Development News
Development News Edition

Two treated for deadly pneumonic plague in Beijing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:57 IST
Two treated for deadly pneumonic plague in Beijing

Beijing, Nov 13 (AFP) Two people in Beijing have been diagnosed with the pneumonic plague -- a rare instance of the highly-contagious disease that is fatal if left untreated. The two individuals were being treated at a central hospital in China's capital city -- home to over 21 million inhabitants -- on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Pneumonic plague can prove fatal in 24 to 72 hours and is the "most virulent form of plague," according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), while the bubonic form is less dangerous. The patients are from the northwestern Inner Mongolia province, district officials said in an online statement, adding that the "relevant prevention and control measures have been implemented." The Beijing government did not respond to AFP's calls for comment, but the WHO confirmed that Chinese authorities had notified them about the plague cases.

"The (Chinese) National Health Commission are implementing efforts to contain and treat the identified cases, and increasing surveillance," said Fabio Scano, coordinator at WHO China. Scano told AFP that "the risk of transmission of the pulmonary plague is for close contacts and we understand that these are being screened and managed." According to the WHO website, the lung-based pneumonic plague is very contagious and "can trigger severe epidemics through person-to-person contact via droplets in the air." Symptoms include fever, chills, vomiting and nausea.

On Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform, Chinese censors scrubbed the hashtag "Beijing confirms it is treating plague cases" as they tried to control discussions -- and panic -- around the disease. "I just want to know how these two came to Beijing??" posted one user. "By train, airplane, or did they drive themselves?" "Bird flu in the year of the rooster...swine fever in the year of the pig," wrote another. "Next year is the year of the rat...the plague is coming."

The plague germ Yersinia pestis can be transmitted to humans from infected rats via fleas. In 2014, a man died of the plague in northwestern Gansu province in China and sparked the quarantine of 151 people.

The 30,000 people living in Yumen, the town where the man died, were also prevented from leaving, with police at roadblocks placed on the town perimeter. According to China's National Health Commission, a total of five people have died from the plague between 2014 and September of this year. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Police in Catalonia oust pro-independence protesters from major highway

Spanish police on Wednesday cleared out scores of protesters supporting Catalan independence who had trapped around 500 vehicles while blocking a major highway for more than 15 hours. Regional and national police said they had dislodged aro...

INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Nov 27

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till November 27 in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order ...

UPDATE 1-China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects

China will lower the minimum capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure investment projects, state television CCTV said on Wednesday, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by premier Li Keqiang.The mininum capital investment ratio for por...

China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects

China will lower the minimum capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure investment projects, state television CCTV said on Wednesday, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.The minimum capital investment ratio for por...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019