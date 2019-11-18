International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Don't panic about China's "Black Death" plague cases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 13:21 IST
EXPLAINER-Don't panic about China's "Black Death" plague cases
Image Credit: Pixnio

China reported a third case of bubonic plague on Sunday after two other plague cases were revealed last week, but the disease remains rare despite its fearsome reputation and authorities to say the cases appear unrelated.

HOW DOES INFECTION OCCUR?

Two patients from Inner Mongolia were quarantined in Beijing suffering from pneumonic plague, authorities said last week. A 55-year old man from the same region was later diagnosed with bubonic plague after eating wild rabbit meat, the health commission said. Both types of plague are caused by the Yersinia pestis bacterium.

Bites from infected fleas are the most common cause of bubonic plague infection, but the pneumonic variant - where the bacterium is breathed into the lungs - is more dangerous because it is spread through coughing. A rarer third variant of the diseases is the septicaemic plague, which infects the bloodstream.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS?

The plague has killed tens of millions of people around the world in three major pandemics, with about a third of Europe's population wiped out in the 1300s by bubonic plague, known as the Black Death.

The bacterium is believed to have originated in Yunnan in southwest China, where it remains endemic. Opium trade routes from Yunnan caused the third global plague outbreak in 1894, but it has since become increasingly rare. Between 2010 and 2015 there were 3,248 cases worldwide, leading to 584 deaths - a fatality rate of 18%, according to the World Health Organization.

From 2009 to 2018, China reported just 26 cases and 11 deaths. By comparison, there were 12,082 cases of rabies over the same period, with a fatality rate of 96%. The China Center for Disease Control said the plague is "an ancient bacterial infection that can be treated clinically with a variety of effective antibiotics" if caught early.

IS PLAGUE LINKED TO CLIMATE CHANGE?

The spread of plague in the 1300s has been linked by scientists to unstable climate conditions that caused the disease to evolve and spread more quickly to rats, fleas, and humans.

Floods also contributed to the disease's rapid spread via new water routes. China says climate change has caused an increase in rodent populations throughout Inner Mongolia. A combination of heavier rainfall followed by longer summer droughts has allowed rats to thrive.

ARE THERE STILL RISKS?

China remains concerned about the risk of outbreaks as formerly remote plague-prone rural regions are integrated into the national economy.

The Center for Disease Control says Yunnan and the Qinghai-Tibet plateau in the far west are particularly vulnerable. Qinghai officials said earlier this year the risk of the plague spreading to regions with high population densities had increased because of urbanization, new infrastructure, and tourism.

Infectious diseases are also a sensitive issue for Beijing after an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, which many blamed on the failure by authorities to disclose information in a timely manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Smith shrugs off Pooran's light ball-tampering ban

Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was banned for a year for ball-tampering, says he does not feel hard done by despite a much lighter sanction handed down to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the same offense. Pooran was given...

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal pro...

HK stocks end firmer as stimulus hopes boost risk sentiment

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, following steep losses the previous week, as lacklustre economic data stoked hopes of fresh stimulus measures to revive flagging growth in the Asian financial hub. The Hang Seng index ended up 1.4 a...

NHAI implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas

National Electronic Toll Collection FASTag programme, the flagship initiative of MoRTH and NHAI has been implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019