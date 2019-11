Doping-Russia again faces Olympic ban after non-compliant recommendation

Russia is again facing an Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency's Compliance Review Committee recommended on Friday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be ruled non-compliant over inconsistencies found in data from a Moscow laboratory. WADA opened compliance proceedings again in September after finding inconsistencies in the vast bank of historical testing data finally handed over in January.

A report along with the recommendation has been sent to the WADA executive committee which will discuss the findings at a meeting in Paris on Dec. 9. If ruled non-compliant, Russia could be excluded from next year's Tokyo Olympics.

