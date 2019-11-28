International Development News
Development News Edition

China confirms fourth plague case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:33 IST
China confirms fourth plague case

Beijing, Nov 28 (AFP) A fourth person in northern China has been diagnosed with the plague this month, officials confirmed, as a flea and rat eradication campaign was carried out by local government. The Ulanqab government in central Inner Mongolia said on Wednesday that a herder who had been diagnosed with bubonic plague was currently being treated in isolation and was in a stable condition.

Another person was diagnosed with bubonic plague in Inner Mongolia's Xilin Gol league on November 16, more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) away. And in mid-November two patients from Inner Mongolia were moved to Beijing for treatment of the highly-contagious pneumonic strain of the plague.

The pneumonic strain can prove fatal in 24 to 72 hours and is the "most virulent form" of the disease according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), while the bubonic form is less dangerous. The Ulanqab government said earlier that it had sprayed almost 200 acres of land last week as part of "rat- and flea-extermination work."

Ulanqab officials didn't disclose the specifics of how the latest patient caught the plague, but said the patient had been "active" in a plague-affected location prior to falling ill. The plague germ Yersinia pestis can be transmitted to humans from infected rats via fleas.

Though the highly-contagious plague is rare in China, several cases have proven deadly in the past few years. According to China's National Health Commission, a total of five people have died from the plague between 2014 and September of this year.

In 2014, a man died of the plague in northwestern Gansu province and sparked the quarantine of 151 people. The 30,000 people living in Yumen, the town where the man died, were also prevented from leaving, with police at roadblocks placed on the town perimeter.

In neighbouring Mongolia, a couple died of the bubonic plague in May after they ate raw marmot meat, another carrier of the plague germ. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, forex weaken as Hong Kong law fans trade worries

Assets in the developing world declined on Thursday as investors turned away from risk after China warned it would retaliate in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wed...

SA and neighbor countries finalize plans for festive season

The Department of Home Affairs is gearing itself to deal with high volumes of travelers at all the countrys ports of entry during the festive season.The department, in collaboration with other border law enforcement agencies and six countri...

Tampa Bay targets running game against Jacksonville

Tampa Bay running backs Ronald Jones II and Peyton Barber figure to be fighting one another for carries on Sunday. Thats because the Buccaneers are visiting Jacksonville in a battle of 4-7 teams, and stopping the run isnt a specialty of the...

Algerian protesters scuffle with police as election nears

Young Algerians protesting against a presidential election candidate scuffled with riot police in an eastern town late on Wednesday, residents said, as pressure builds between the ruling elite and its opponents before the contested Dec. 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019