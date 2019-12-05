Left Menu
Reuters Health News Summary

U.S. hospital groups have challenged the Trump administration's rule that requires them to be more transparent about prices they charge patients for healthcare services, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday. The plaintiffs, including the nonprofit American Hospital Association (AHA), are looking to block the rule issued last month that mandates hospitals to publish pricing information of their services on the internet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

