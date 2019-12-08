Left Menu
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its $74 billion deal for Celgene Corp produced positive results in a clinical trial. The company said it will apply for U.S. approval for the treatment for a type of advanced blood cancer by the end of the year. Half of lymphoma patients alive three years after Gilead cell therapy treatment: study

Nearly half of lymphoma patients treated with Gilead Sciences Inc's Yescarta were alive at least three years after a one-time infusion of the CAR-T cell therapy, according to data presented on Saturday. Out of 101 patients teated with Yescarta for an aggressive blood cancer known as refractory large B-cell lymphoma in the study, 47 were still alive at least three years later, the data presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Orlando showed.

