IIT-R develops advanced, economical ortho implants to heal bone fractures

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee have synthesised bioresorbable and economical orthopedic implants for healing bone fractures. The current therapeutic strategies for healing bone defects commonly suffer from the occurrence of bacterial contamination on the graft, resulting in non-union in the segmental bone defects and the requirement for secondary surgery to remove or sterilize the primary graft, according to the team at IIT, Roorkee.

"The current clinical grafting methods suffer from post-operative infections and the unwarranted adhesion between the healing bone and the adjacent soft tissues. A membrane with enhanced anti-bacterial efficacy would fight-off any post-operative bacterial infections on their own without any secondary interventions or surgeries, thus helping reduce the cost and the healing time," said Sarim Khan, the first author on the two studies. "A mechanically strong membrane would provide a barrier for maintaining the original shape of the bone and avert any post-operative attachment between the bone and the surrounding soft tissues. These two associated complications with the current standards inspired these studies," he said.

A membrane with enhanced anti-bacterial efficacy, mechanical strength and osteoconductivity would represent an improvement in the therapeutic strategy for guided bone regeneration. Khan said research has shown that 20 pc of women aged over 50 in India suffer from osteoporosis and that such a low-cost alternative would make the treatment affordable for healing fractures due to osteoporosis in women.

The research team is currently planning on working with industries to run clinical trials in order to establish its commercial use, he added.

