Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aspirin may reduce bowel cancer risk: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:03 IST
Aspirin may reduce bowel cancer risk: Study

Aspirin, the commonly prescribed fever medicine, may reduce tumour growth and inhibit the recurrence of bowel cancer, according to a study which may lead to new preventive therapies for the malignant disease. According to the researchers form City of Hope -- a private, not-for-profit clinical research center in the US -- aspirin has the potential to prevent diseases that result from chronic inflammation, such as cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and arthritis.

"The reason aspirin isn't currently being used to prevent these diseases is because taking too much of any anti-inflammatory, eats at the stomach's mucus lining, and causes gastrointestinal and other problems," said study co-author Ajay Goel. "We are getting closer to discovering the right amount of daily aspirin needed to treat and prevent colorectal cancer without causing scary side effects," Goel added.

As part of the study, the scientists used mouse models and mathematical modeling to parallel the amount of daily aspirin ingested by people in the US and Europe in clinical trials. They found that as the aspirin doses increased, the rate of cell death increased, while the division rates of cells decreased.

Based on this, the researchers suggested that tumour cells were more likely to die, and not proliferate, under the effect of aspirin. "We are now working with some of the people conducting those human clinical trials to analyse data and use mathematical modeling. This process adds a layer of confidence to the findings and guides future human trial designs," Goel said.

He added that bowel, or colorectal cancer is among the top five cancers diagnosed globally each year. Goel and his team tested three varying daily doses of aspirin in four colorectal cancer cell lines, including tumours with microsatellite instability and mutations in the PIK3CA gene -- associated with increased risk of endometrial, intestinal, and aggressive breast cancers.

They divided 432 mice into four groups. One was a control group which did not receive any drugs, another was a group which received low-dose aspirin, one which was given medium-dose aspirin, and mice which were treated with high-dose aspirin.

The researchers said these doses were mouse equivalent of 100 milligrammes, 300 milligrammes, and 600 milligrammes of aspirin taken by humans. Following this, the scientists assessed three mice in each treatment group on days three, five, seven, nine, and 11.

On analysing how cells in these mice underwent a natural death process called 'apoptosis', they found that the percentage of cells programmed to die increased in all cell lines. However, exactly how much of these cells died depended on the amount of aspirin consumed, they said, suggesting that the fever drug triggers a domino effect of cell death in all colorectal cell lines.

According to the researchers, low-dose aspirin was especially effective in suppressing tumour growth in animal models with more PIK3CA genes. They added that the mutated version of these genes are associated with increased risk of certain cancers, making the finding more significant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain, France, Germany meet in Brussels for crisis Iran talks

The British, French and German foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday to hold urgent talks over Iran as they prepare their reaction after Tehrans decision to scrap the nuclear enrichment limits under a 2015 accord.The ministers had a...

Young Amarjit eying national team comeback via ISL

Having recovered from an injury to his forearm, young midfielder Amarjit Singh is aiming to get back into the national team setup via the Indian Super League. The India U-17 World Cup captain, who was undergoing rehabilitation after an inju...

SC asks Centre to look into PIL on RBI branch exchanging currency defaced by Kashmiri separatists

The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Tuesday to look into a PIL seeking CBI probe into the RBI exchanging defaced currency notes worth Rs 30 crore allegedly belonging to a separatist group of Kashmir, and said the issue may be of national ...

Lawyers read out preamble of Constitution at Supreme Court lawns

A group of lawyers read out the preamble of the Constitution here on Tuesday at Supreme Court lawns to make people remember the constitutional values. Apart from senior lawyers Kamini Jaiswal and Sanjay Parikh, several lawyers were present ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020