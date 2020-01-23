Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt should form special teams to tackle cancer: Scindia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:16 IST
MP govt should form special teams to tackle cancer: Scindia
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JM_Scindia)

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has suggested that special teams be formed by the Madhya Pradesh health department for the treatment of cancer patients in the state. He was speaking during a visit to the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology here late Wednesday evening.

State health minister Tulsiram Silawat was also present at the institute. "Efforts must be taken right from the state government level to form special teams to treat patients suffering from cancer and other serious ailments," Scindia said.

In this campaign against cancer, help can also be taken from specialists working in the non-government sector, he added. The institute's secretary and noted cancer surgeon Dr. Digpal Dharkar said Scindia was impressed with the work at the medical facility and donated Rs 25 lakh for the construction of an operation theatre.

Scindia has also suggested identifying two to three backward districts in the state to start a campaign against cancer at the grass-root level, Dharkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-United States cautions Britain over Huawei

The United States cautioned Britain ahead of a decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on what role Huawei will have in 5G telecommunications networks that Washington still had significant concerns about the Chinese telecoms behemoth. In t...

644 militants of 8 outfits lay down arms before Assam CM

In a significant success, 644 militants of eight militant groups on Thursday surrendered in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam Police DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told ANI that it was an important day for the state spec...

Nippon Life India Asset Management Q3 PAT up 36 pc at Rs 149 cr

Nippon Life India Asset Management on Thursday reported a 36 per cent jump in profit after tax PAT at Rs 149 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 109.62 crore in the year-ago period, Nippon...

Ukraine in talks with Russia about release of detained Ukrainians

Ukraine started talks with Russia on a new swap of Ukrainians detained in Russia and in eastern Ukraine, which is under separatist control, Ukraines presidential office said on Thursday.We have already started a conversation with the Russia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020