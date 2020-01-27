Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: CM Rupani speaks to Jaishankar over security of 100 Gujarati students in China

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the medical steps and security of 100 Gujarati students in the Asian country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 23:11 IST
Coronavirus: CM Rupani speaks to Jaishankar over security of 100 Gujarati students in China
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the medical steps and security of 100 Gujarati students in the Asian country. "Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed medical steps and security of 100 Gujarati students in China," Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also requested the central government to take necessary steps in the matter. The development comes as the death toll from the deadly coronavirus rose to 80 in China with 2,744 confirmed cases of the disease reported from the country on Monday.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier warns of inevitable Brexit 'damage'

Belfast, Jan 27 AFP The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday warned Britain that its departure from the bloc later this week would have negative consequences and only ever be an exercise in damage limitation. In ...

Brexit withdrawal deal must be implemented 'with rigor' -EU's Barnier

The European Union will monitor the Northern Ireland elements of Britains Brexit agreement very closely and will not allow London to re-open the deal under the guise of implementation, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.The with...

UPDATE 3-Poland, Israel condemn resurgent anti-Semitism at Auschwitz commemoration

The presidents of Israel and Poland called on Monday for greater efforts to combat anti-Semitism as the world marked 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp amid concerns over a resurgence of anti-Jewish prejudice.More tha...

U.S. stock rally faces major test as China virus spreads

The latest rally in U.S. stocks is facing a serious test, as the SP 500 heads towards its worst loss in months on concerns over how the coronavirus will impact the global economy.So far, the selling has been measured, with most investors co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020