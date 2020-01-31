Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cool running water best first aid for burns in children: Study

A new research has revealed that the best first aid approach to address burn injuries in children is by using cold running water for at least 20 minutes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 10:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 10:35 IST
Cool running water best first aid for burns in children: Study
"If a child is burned, the first course of treatment should be 20 minutes of cool running water". Image Credit: ANI

A new research has revealed that the best first aid approach to address burn injuries in children is by using cold running water for at least 20 minutes. The study published in the January edition of Annals of Emergency Medicine found that cool running water can reduce the odds of needing a skin graft, expedite healing and lessen the chance that a young burn victim would require admission to the hospital or an operating procedure.

"If a child is burned, the first course of treatment should be 20 minutes of cool running water," said Bronwyn R. Griffin, Ph.D., an honorary senior fellow at the University of Queensland Child Health Research Centre (Australia) and study co-author. "Cool running water is most effective immediately after a burn occurs, but evidence suggests it remains beneficial for up to three hours following an injury."

The study shows children who received adequate first aid involving 20 minutes or more of cooling with running water had the odds of skin grafting reduced by more than 40 percent. Providing any amount of cool running water was associated with reduced odds of hospital admission by 35.8 percent and reduced the odds of requiring treatment in an operating room by 42.4 percent.

Among patients who did not require grafting, the speed of healing was faster with the administration of any cool running water. This is important because faster healing reduces the risk of scarring, the authors note. Study results confirm that burns cooled with running water fared better than those that received no first aid or an alternative to cool running water, such as aloe, gels, compresses, toothpaste, butter or egg whites, for example.

The study, "Cool Running Water First Aid Decreases Skin Grafting Requirements in Pediatric Burns," analyzed the treatment of 2,495 children at a children's hospital with the median age of two years old. Patients in the study cohort were treated most frequently for scalds, liquid or steam burns, on or near their arms or legs. These types of mild to moderate burns commonly occur at home.

The optimal duration of cool running water therapy remains under discussion. The Australian Burn Association, British Burn Association, and European Burns Association all recommend 20 minutes of cool running water. The American Burn Association calls for five or more minutes and the British Red Cross and St. John Ambulance (UK) both prescribe 10 minutes or more. This study lends further support to the recommendation of a full 20 minutes, the authors note.

"Whether you are a parent or paramedic, administering 20 minutes of cool running water to a child's burn is highly recommended. This is the most effective way to lessen the severity of tissue damage from all thermal burns," said Dr. Griffin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari release 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', party's manifesto for assembly polls.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari release Delhi Sankalp Patra, partys manifesto for assembly polls....

UPDATE 1-EU leaders remind Britain: No membership, no benefits

The leaders of the European Unions three institutions warned Britain on Friday that it cannot expect the highest quality access to the single market unless it adopts the blocs standards on environment, labour, taxation and state aid. Withou...

Thalis are more affordable for common person now: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey has claimed that affordability of vegetarian Thalis has improved 29 percent from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian Thalis by 18 percent. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Econo...

Gas explosion at a Russian engineering factory kills 5

Moscow, Jan 31 AP A gas explosion at a factory in Russia on Friday killed five people and injured three more, emergency officials said. The explosion occurred in Russias central Oryol region, causing an engineering production facility under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020