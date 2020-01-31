Two UK coronavirus patients being treated in northern England

The first two people in Britain to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus are being treated in a hospital in Newcastle, northeast England, Britain's health ministry said on Friday.

England's chief medical officer had previously said he would not give the location of the two patients, both from the same family, while medics attempted to contact other people they might have spread the infection to.

