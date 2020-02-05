Coronavirus: Man kept in isolation ward of govt hospital in UP's Balrampur

A 28-year-old man has been kept in an isolation ward of a government hospital here after he showed symptoms of a novel coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. "Jamaluddin, hailing from Utraula here, has been kept in an isolation ward after showing symptoms of coronavirus. We are taking care of him," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr A K Singal said.

Jamaluddin is a medical student in China and had returned to India 15 days ago. His sample has been sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow, Singal added. CORR ABN TDS TDS

