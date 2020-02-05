Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avoid frozen meat; shaking hands while greeting in public: Delhi govt advisory on coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:30 IST
Avoid frozen meat; shaking hands while greeting in public: Delhi govt advisory on coronavirus

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a health advisory on the novel coronavirus (nCov) and prescribed do's and dont's for the public to ward off any infection, including avoiding frozen meat, officials said. A round-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services' headquarters to address queries related to the virus.

India has so far reported three positive cases of nCoV from Kerala, after its outbreak in China's Hubei province. In its health advisory, the Delhi government has asked people to exercise caution, like cleaning hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub; covering nose and mouth while coughing; sneezing using tissue; avoiding close contact with anyone with cold or flu like symptoms; avoiding frozen meat, besides isolation of symptomatic patients for at least 14 days.

Among the do's prescribed to people, the government has asked them to frequently wash hands with soap and water; avoid crowded places; stay more than an arm's length distance from persons sick with flu; take adequate sleep and rest; and drink plenty of water and consume liquid diet and eat nutritious food, the advisory said. It also said "persons suffering from influenza-like illness must be confined at home" and those suspected with such illness must consult a doctor.

On the don'ts, it has advised people to not touch eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid hugging, kissing and shaking hands while greeting people in public; not spit in public places; avoid excessive physical exercise and disposal of used napkin or tissue paper in open areas; not touching surfaces usually used by public such as railings, door gates, avoid smoking in public places; and not go for unnecessary testing. A 24x7 control Room has been established at DGHS (HQ), and people may contact it on following number for any query relating to the nCoV -- 011-22307145, 22300012, 22300036.

The coronavirus strain officially named as 2019 n-CoV has wreaked havoc in China and abroad, and by the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died of the disease and 24,324 confirmed cases of the virus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission reported on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said aerobridges will be used at at dedicated gates of seven international airports (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai) to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong for novel coronavirus (nCoV) to ensure effective prevention.

The novel coronavirus is a contagious virus that causes respiratory infection, can transfer from human to human. Its symptoms include, fever, difficulty in breathing, coughing, tightness in chest, pneumonia and kidney failure, the advisory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Secularism, citizenship under challenge; if secular, you'll be dubbed anti-national: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular today, people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book, Vision for a Na...

Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Mah...

Instagram now lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

GIFs are everyones favorite and Instagram has now added the ability to respond to Stories using the loopy clips.Instagram made the announcement through an official tweet, saying users can reply to their friends Stories using GIFs by GIPHY.T...

UPDATE 1-New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

A New York regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges against the National Rifle Association, accusing the gun rights group of offering insurance without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of its members premiums for itself...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020