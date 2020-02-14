Left Menu
Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Singapore reports nine new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 67, in biggest daily jump, local media reported on Friday. Singapore has one of the highest virus infection tallies outside China.

The new cases come as Singapore's Prime Minister has Lee Hsien Loong has said that the economy could enter recession due to the blow from the coronavirus outbreak adding that the city-state was bracing for a "significant" hit in the coming quarters.

"The impact will be significant at least in the next couple of quarters. It is a very intense outbreak," Lee Hsien Loong said in a video interview posted on his Facebook page.

"I can't say whether we will have a recession or not. It's possible, but definitely our economy will take a hit," Lee said in remarks made to media at Singapore's main Changi airport. Lee said business at the airport had suffered with flights down by a third.

