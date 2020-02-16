Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Chinese tourist dies of coronavirus in France, first death in Europe - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 02:19 IST
UPDATE 3-Chinese tourist dies of coronavirus in France, first death in Europe - minister
Buzyn said she was informed on Friday that the patient, who had been treated at the Bichat hospital in northern Paris since Jan. 25, died of lung infection due to the coronavirus. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist has died of the fast-spreading coronavirus in France, becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.

France has recorded 12 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 67,000. The vast majority of those suffering from the virus are in China. The epidemic has killed more than 1,500 people. Buzyn said she was informed on Friday that the patient, who had been treated at the Bichat hospital in northern Paris since Jan. 25, died of lung infection due to the coronavirus.

"This is the first fatality by the coronavirus outside Asia, the first death in Europe," Buzyn told reporters. "We have to get our health system ready to face a possible pandemic propagation of the virus, and therefore the spreading of the virus across France," she added.

Buzyn said the Chinese man, originally from Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak, arrived in France on Jan. 16. His condition quickly deteriorated and he had been in a critical condition for several days. His daughter, who is also in hospital in Paris, was no longer a source of concern for health authorities and could be released soon, the minister said.

France also reported the 12th case on Saturday, a British national who was part of a group staying at a chalet in the French Alps. Five of them had initially been diagnosed with the virus. The British patient was being treated at a hospital in Lyon where he had been in isolation for a week. His condition was not a source of concern, the health ministry said.

Out of 12 cases in France, four patients have been successfully treated and have checked out of the hospital. The other cases were not a source of concern, Buzyn said earlier. Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some 24 countries and territories. Until the death in France, there had been three deaths outside China - one in Japan, one in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Airstrikes kill over 30 civilians in Yemen

Airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen killed more than 30 civilians in a mountainous northern province, the rebels said, and the UN humanitarian chief called the attack shocking. The attack came hours after Yemeni rebels, kn...

Sharks D Karlsson (thumb) out for season

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season due to a broken left thumb. The injury, which will require surgery, occurred during the third period of Friday nights 3-2 win at Winnipeg.He will be recovered well in...

Russian artist who published Paris mayor candidate kompromat arrested

A Russian dissident artist who published screenshots of sexual images that forced President Emmanuel Macrons candidate for Paris City Hall to pull out of the race was arrested in the French capital on Saturday, the prosecutors office said. ...

Tennis-Holder Monfils to face Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam final

Defending champion Gael Monfils overcame Serb Filip Krajinovic 6-4 7-65 in the Rotterdam Open semi-finals on Saturday to set up a title clash with Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime. The third-seeded Frenchman, looking to make it two t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020