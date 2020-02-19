Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 09:16 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday, although new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan.

* China's National Health Commission reported 1,749 new cases, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 29, bringing the total number of those infected to over 74,000, with 2,004 deaths.

* Hubei reported 1,693 new cases as of Tuesday, down from 1,807 the previous day and the number of deaths rose by 132 to 1,921.

* Outside China, five deaths and 827 cases have been reported so far. More than half of those infected were on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan.

* More than 540 people have been infected on cruise ship Diamond Princess, which originally carried some 3,700 passengers and crew, most of whom have been transferred to hospitals.

* Around 500 passengers are due to disembark the virus-hit Diamond Princess docked at Yokohama near Tokyo, ending an ordeal that began on Feb. 3.

* The Canadian government aims to evacuate nationals aboard the cruise ship on either Thursday or Friday.

* A senior Chinese health official said 1,716 health workers have been infected and six of them have died.

* The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Chinese data "appears to show a decline in new cases", but any apparent trend "must be interpreted very cautiously".

* Tedros said there had been 92 cases of human-to-human spread of the coronavirus in 12 countries outside China.

* Hong Kong recorded its second death caused by the virus on Wednesday.

* South Korea reported 15 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 46.

* There are no indications that there are cases of the new coronavirus in North Korea, a WHO official said, despite South Korean media reports suggesting the outbreak had spread to the isolated country.

* Japan's machinery orders tumbled at their fastest pace since 2018 and exports posted a 14th straight month of decline as the world's third-largest economy grappled with the widening impact of the outbreak and a recent sales tax hike.

* Asian shares and U.S. stock futures edged cautiously higher, as investors tried to shake off worries about the epidemic after a slight decline in the number of new cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

President's secy Sanjay Kothari next CVC, ex-IAS officer Julka to be CIC: Officials

Sanjay Kothari, the Secretary to the President, has been selected as the new Chief Vigilance Commissioner by a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday. The committee has also chosen by a ma...

CAA violates Constitution, says Congress MLA UT Khader

Congress MLA UT Khader on Wednesday slammed the Central government over the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it violates the Constitution. The new citizenship amendment bill is unconstitutional. The citizenship cannot be ...

WRAPUP 3-Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan; new China coronavirus cases fall

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.Aroun...

Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj to host White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Popular Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj, who has been critical of both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would perform at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association. Minhaj, whos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020