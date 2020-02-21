Two more Italian residents test positive for coronavirus -official

Two more Italian residents have tested positive for coronavirus, Lombardy region said on Friday, shortly after the first case of local transmission of the potentially deadly illness was confirmed in Italy. The wife and a close friend of the initial patient had the virus and were now in quarantine, Giulio Gallera, a member of the local government, said in a statement. The initial patient fell ill after meeting a friend who had recently returned from China.

