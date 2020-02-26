Coronavirus so far contained in U.S.

U.S. public health officials are preparing for any eventuality regarding the impact of coronavirus in the United States, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday, adding the virus has so far been contained in the country.

"This is very tightly contained in the U.S.," Kudlow told CNBC in an interview, adding any such emergency planning does not mean an outbreak of the virus will come to pass in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.