Case of coronavirus diagnosed in French city of Nice - local mayor

A case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in the southern French city of Nice, concerning a woman who had recently returned from Milan, said the mayor of Nice on his Twitter account.

"I have been informed of the first case of coronavirus diagnosed this morning at the Nice hospital," wrote Mayor Christian Estrosi on Twitter on Friday.

