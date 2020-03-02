Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger who landed in Jaipur tested positive for coronavirus, says Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said here on Monday that the person who landed in Jaipur from Italy on February 29 has been tested positive for coronavirus in the second test.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:18 IST
Passenger who landed in Jaipur tested positive for coronavirus, says Rajasthan Health Minister
Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said here on Monday that the person who landed in Jaipur from Italy on February 29 has been tested positive for coronavirus in the second test. "A passenger landed in Jaipur from Italy on February 29. He was admitted to the isolation ward at a hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening. He had tested negative. However, he tested positive in the second testing," said Sharma.

"He has been put in isolation ward of SMS Hospital. His samples will be sent again for testing since two different results were found in different tests. People who came in his contact till February 29 will also be screened for COVID-19," he added. He said that the state health department is on alert to deal with the coronavirus.

"The top officers and doctors of the department are monitoring all the arrangements daily," Sharma said. Meanwhile, the Italian citizen, admitted in the Isolation Ward of Sawai Mansingh Hospital, has tested positive in the second testing done in Pune.

The Italian patient was admitted to the Isolation Ward of SMS Hospital on February 29. The same day, his throttle sample was taken and tested in the local SMS Micro Biology Lab and the sample was found negative in this investigation. On Monday, the blood sample was sent to Pune for confirmation check and it tested positive.

The said patient was staying at a local hotel in Jaipur with his group. On being unwell, he was admitted to a private hospital and on being referred by the private hospital, he was later admitted to the SMS Hospital. Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health and Family Welfare Department, said that the medical officers have been instructed to screen all the places visited by the patient, including the local hotel and private hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-World 'in uncharted territory' as coronavirus spreads -WHO

Coronavirus is now spreading much more rapidly outside China than within the country, leading the world into uncharted territory, but the outbreak can still be contained, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Almost nine times as ma...

UN Libya envoy Salame steps down

Tripoli, Mar 2 AFP The UNs envoy to war-plagued Libya, Ghassan Salame, on Monday announced his resignation citing health reasons nearly three years after taking up the postI tried to unite the Libyans and restrain foreign interference... bu...

Week after Delhi violence, several shops reopen in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

A week after the deadly communal violence hit parts of northeast Delhi, several shops reopened at Maujpur area, the epicentre of the riots from where the stone pelting began on February 23. As one passes through the area, security personnel...

On the trail: 2020 Democrats blanket Super Tuesday states with eye on delegates

Front-runner Bernie Sanders, a reinvigorated Joe Biden, and the other remaining Democratic candidates in the U.S. presidential race fanned out on Monday to many of the 14 states that will hold Super Tuesday nominating contests.The Super Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020