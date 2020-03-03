Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ice hockey-IIHF cancels six tournaments over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 03:25 IST
Ice hockey-IIHF cancels six tournaments over coronavirus

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has cancelled six world championship tournaments in March and April amid the continued outbreak of coronavirus, it said on Monday. The decision to cancel four men's under-18 tournaments and two women's world championship events in lower divisions in Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain was made on the advice of the governing body's medical committee.

The March 31-April 10 women's world championship in Canada remains on the schedule. "I would like to thank the Medical Committee for their recommendation after very intense discussions over this weekend, I also thank our Council Members for their support of this recommendation in such challenging times," IIHF President Rene Fasel said in a news release.

"We will carefully evaluate on a daily basis the developments within our member countries." The IIHF Council will reconvene in mid-March in Zurich for its annual spring meeting where it will consider any financial compensation for already-incurred costs to tournament organisers as well as to the participating teams.

The tournaments are the latest in a number of international sports events that have been hit by the coronavirus, with some competitions being postponed and others cancelled outright. The flu-like virus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and there have been more than 87,000 cases worldwide and nearly 3,000 deaths in 60 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police registers over hundred cases in connection with rumour-mongering in south-east district

Taking action against rumour-mongers in south-east district, Delhi Police on Monday registered 10 cases under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, and 163 cases under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Three cases have also been...

U.S.' Mnuchin, Powell to lead G7 finance call on coronavirus response

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said on Monday. The call, to be l...

QUOTE BOX-Trump, business leaders comment on Jack Welch's death

Jack Welch, the legendary CEO who led General Electric Co for two decades to create the most valuable public company in the United States, died at the age of 84.Welch, known as Neutron Jack for his aggressive cost-saving methods, faced crit...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to ban on gun 'bump stocks'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by gun rights advocates to overturn President Donald Trumps ban on bump stocks - devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like a machine gun - implemented after the 2017 Las ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020