China to send plane to Iran to pick up citizens from virus-stricken areas- Global Times

China will send a chartered plane to Iran on the evening of March 3 to pick up its citizens from areas struck by the coronavirus, according to a report by Global Times, which is run by the official People's Daily newspaper.

Outside China, Iran is one of the countries that is worst affected by the epidemic.

