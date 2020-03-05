Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Algeria reported nine new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing to 17 the total number of people tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said.

The cases include sixteen cases are from the same family in the Blida province, some 30 km south of the capital Algiers, and an Italian man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.