Anges to develop coronavirus vaccine with Osaka University

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges inc said on Thursday it would join hands with Osaka University to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Shares of Anges were up more than 12% after the announcement.

There are now over 93,000 cases globally according to a Reuters tally, with 13% or almost 12,700 cases in countries outside China, including in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.