Japan does not expect cancellation notice from Olympic panel, minister says
Japan does not expect to receive a cancellation notice from the International Olympic Committee, Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday after the topics of postponement or cancellation of the Games did not come up at the latest meeting of the panel's executive board.
