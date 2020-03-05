Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain moves to trying to delay coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:21 IST
Britain moves to trying to delay coronavirus spread

Britain is moving into the second of four phases in its battle plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday, after confirmed cases jumped across the country. Britain has so far registered 90 cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which started in China, but has held off from introducing measures to restrict movement or to cancel large gatherings for fear of hurting the economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is optimistic that Britain is well prepared to cope with the spread of the virus, but early on Thursday regional airline Flybe became one of the first big corporate casualties of the outbreak. Health minister Matt Hancock said the coming weeks would be tough. But with calm heads and clear determination, together we can see it through".

The government set out its action plan earlier this week based on four stages - containing the virus, delaying its transmission, researching its origins and mitigating its impact. Whitty, questioned by lawmakers, said Britain had mainly moved into the second stage and was now considering measures to try to delay the peak of an epidemic which officials are anticipating in the coming weeks.

"The original plan ... was very much predicated on the idea of 'if it could be controlled in China and contained everywhere else, this virus might go away'. I think the chances of that happening are now very slim. Slim to zero," Whitty said. "As time goes by, we then may start to move into the more socially determined actions ... We've moved from a situation where we were mainly in contain ... to now we're basically mainly delay."

Johnson told ITV television that Britain's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies was meeting to consider options to try to delay the spread of the outbreak ranging from "quite draconian stuff to more targeted interventions". Asked whether Britain was close to taking measures such as stopping large public gatherings, Johnson said: "We’ll see what the scientists advise."

A spokesman for Johnson said the government would announce publicly when Britain had moved to the second phase of its plan. The government has said it could encourage home-working, cancel large-scale gatherings and possibly close schools to slow the spread of the disease and delay the peak of the outbreak until summer, when the health service is under less pressure.

Whitty also said that with older people more vulnerable to the virus, there may be measures announced to encourage them to stay away from public places, such as the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the lower house of parliament, told lawmakers there were no plans to close the House of Commons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

South African coronavirus case arrived home not showing symptoms - minister

South Africas health minister said on Thursday that authorities would start a wider search for contacts of the countrys first confirmed coronavirus case, revealing that he was a citizen who had passed through the main airport showing no sym...

South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus

South Africa on Thursday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a man who had visited Italy, and the health minister warned it would test the countrys health system. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspec...

Golf-Pepperell disqualified in Doha after scorecard mix-up

Eddie Pepperell thought he had recovered from a sluggish start to post a level-par 71 at the Qatar Masters on Thursday, but it counted for nothing after he was disqualified for a scorecard error. The 29-year-old Englishman signed for a par ...

Singapore reports five more coronavirus cases

Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Singapore, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus to 117 in the country, the Health Ministry here said on Thursday. The new cases include three Singaporean women li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020