Sweden's Stockholm region reports jump in coronavirus cases

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:44 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:44 IST
The Stockholm region of Sweden reported 28 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the local authority said, taking the total number of cases in Sweden to 88.

"Infection Control Stockholm is now compiling information on where the 28 people have been infected. So far, the compilation shows that 14 people have been infected in Italy or been in direct contact with people infected in Italy," Region Stockholm said in a statement.

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

Britains Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling regional airline one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.The failure of an airline that connects all corners of t...

Argentine rural confederation CRA to begin commercial strike over export tax hike

Argentine rural confederation CRA will begin on Monday a four-day commercial strike in response to an increase on export taxes for soy, a source from CRA said on Thursday.The strike follows the governments hike on the export levy on soybean...

First death in Britain from coronavirus - BBC

The first person has died in Britain from coronavirus, the BBC reported on Thursday.The BBC said an older patient with underlying health conditions had died after testing positive for the virus. ...

HSBC sends more than 100 London staff home over coronavirus case

HSBC has sent more than 100 of its London staff home after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europes main financial hub.Italys UniCredit also told some staff to go home after two new in...
