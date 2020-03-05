Sweden's Stockholm region reports jump in coronavirus cases

The Stockholm region of Sweden reported 28 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the local authority said, taking the total number of cases in Sweden to 88.

"Infection Control Stockholm is now compiling information on where the 28 people have been infected. So far, the compilation shows that 14 people have been infected in Italy or been in direct contact with people infected in Italy," Region Stockholm said in a statement.

