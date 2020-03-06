Guj: PM Modi to inaugurate new hospital building on March 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ahmedabad to inaugurate a new hospital building on March 22, a senior doctor of the facility said on Friday. The prime minister will commission an 800-bed facility of the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC), popularly known as UN Mehta Heart Hospital, on March 22, said its Director Dr RK Patel.
The existing 450-bed facility is a grant-in-aid autonomous institute- cum-hospital promoted by the Gujarat government as a public trust, providing cardiac care to the poor, and is situated on the campus of the civil hospital here. "Now, a new 800-bed hospital has been built near the present building. After its inauguration by the PM on March 22, the strength of the hospital will be over 1,200 beds," another official of the UNMICRC said.
Modi was in Gujarat on February 24 during US President Donald Trump's visit to the state..
