U.S. sailor confirmed with coronavirus in Italy

A U.S. sailor deployed to Naples, Italy has tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. military said on Saturday, in the second confirmed case among U.S. forces following another in South Korea.

"The member is currently restricted to their residence, receiving support and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control," the military's European Command said in a statement.

"Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other person may have been exposed," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.