Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:41 IST
Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry
Announcing the latest deaths from the virus, a health ministry official said in a televised briefing that the tally of confirmed infections had increased by more than 1,000 during the last 24 hours, totaling 5,823 by Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Iran's death toll from coronavirus reached 145 on Saturday after another 21 people were confirmed to have died during the last day, among them a conservative lawmaker from Tehran, officials, and local news agencies said.

Announcing the latest deaths from the virus, a health ministry official said in a televised briefing that the tally of confirmed infections had increased by more than 1,000 during the last 24 hours, totaling 5,823 by Saturday. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for world opposition to U.S. sanctions which he said were draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"(President Donald Trump) @realDonaldTrump is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19 - while our citizens are dying from it," Zarif said in a tweet. "The world can no longer be silent as US #EconomicTerrorism is supplanted by its #MedicalTerrorism," Zarif said, without referring to any new sanctions.

Trump has said he hopes the sanctions will limit Tehran's ballistic missile programme and influence across the Middle East. Tehran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and its missiles are for deterrence and defensive purposes. In Zurich, a senior Swiss government official said on Saturday that a Swiss channel to export food and medicine to Iran's struggling population without running afoul of U.S. sanctions is off to a good start, with dozens of companies keen to take part.

Iranian Lawmaker Fatehmeh Rahbar was among those who died on Friday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, in another sign that the disease is spreading within state institutions. On March 2, Tasnim reported the death of Mohammad Mirmohammadi. He was a member of the Expediency Council, an entity that resolves disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council - a hardline watchdog body.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi and another member of parliament, Mahmoud Sadeghi, have said they have also contracted the virus. As authorities work to contain the outbreak, Iran's Mosque Authority postponed all gatherings and celebrations until further notice, the Mehr news agency said.

Iran is the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East as most of the cases reported in the region are either people who were in Iran or who caught the virus from people who had visited the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in India, total cases now 34

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus affected patients in the country to 34 as on Saturday. The new cases include two from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu wi...

Cyprus police pepper spray protesters at shut crossing point

Cyprus riot police used pepper spray on Saturday to thwart Turkish Cypriot protesters trying to shove their way through a barricaded crossing point in the heart of the ethnically divided island nations capital. Several dozen protesters trie...

Almost 50% MPs did not attend Parl Standing Committee meetings on Demands for Grants

Almost 50 per cent Members of Parliament did not attend Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings on the Demands for Grants with over two dozen of them not attending a single meeting. According to sources, 57 per cent of TMC MPs, 36 pc of B...

Would love to see an Indian player in Premier League: Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer on Saturday said he would love to see an Indian player in the Premier League. Football is growing here and the infrastructure is gradually getting better, grassroots is where it starts. We would love to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020