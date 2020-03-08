Left Menu
Italy coronavirus lockdown: What are the restrictions?

An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus has caused a decline in the number of tourists in Venice Image Credit: ANI

Italy has imposed a virtual lockdown across a wide swathe of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in its latest attempt to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus. Here is a summary of the main points of the 13-page decree, which builds on and tightens various other measures introduced since Feb. 22. All the new rules are valid until April 3.

THE AFFECTED AREAS

The region of Lombardy and the provinces of Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro, Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice. It is estimated that these areas have a combined population of some 16 million people.

MOVEMENTS

The decree says people should "avoid any movement in and out" of the above territories and also any trips within this area, barring journeys "for proven work needs or situations of the necessity for health reasons". Anyone in quarantine because they have coronavirus is forbidden from leaving home.

The decree does not mention the transport of goods in and out of these areas and does not say how the rules will be enforced.

GATHERINGS BANNED

All events organized in the private or public sector, from culture to sport, from religious activities to fairs, are suspended. Cinemas, museums, theatres, pubs, dance schools, betting shops and discos must all close. Ski stations must close. Civil and religious ceremonies are suspended, including funerals. Schools and universities remain shuttered. Specialist health training is not be suspended.

RESTAURANTS

Bars and restaurants can only open from 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. (0500-1700 GMT) and only on condition they can guarantee customers are at least one meter (one yard) apart. Businesses will be suspended if the rules are not respected.

SHOPS

Shops can remain open but only if they can guarantee the one-meter safety distance for customers. Big and mid-sized shopping centers have to close at the weekend.

SPORTS

All sporting events and competitions are suspended, with the exception of professional events, so long as they take place behind closed doors and under medical supervision. Gyms, sports centers, swimming pools, spas, and leisure centers must close.

HEALTH SECTOR

Leave for health workers is canceled. Those accompanying patients to A&E units are not allowed to stay with them in the waiting rooms without specific permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

