Germany says coronavirus cases top 1,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has passed 1,000, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre showed on Monday

There are now a total of 1,112 confirmed cases in Europe's biggest economy, with the region of North Rhine-Westphalia reporting 484 infections -- the highest number among Germany's 16 states.

