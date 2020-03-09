Germany says coronavirus cases top 1,000
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has passed 1,000, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre showed on Monday
There are now a total of 1,112 confirmed cases in Europe's biggest economy, with the region of North Rhine-Westphalia reporting 484 infections -- the highest number among Germany's 16 states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Robert Koch Institute
- Europe
- North RhineWestphalia
