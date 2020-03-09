Poland imposes sanitary controls at German and Czech borders
Poland has decided to impose sanitary controls at its borders with Germany and the Czech Republic to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
Poland has reported 16 cases of coronavirus to date.
