Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish central banker tests positive for new coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:54 IST
Swedish central banker tests positive for new coronavirus

Sweden's Central Bank said on Monday that one of its rate-setting board members, Deputy Governor Martin Floden, had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Riksbank said a statement that one of its employees had contracted the disease, but did not identify the staffer. However, a central bank spokesman confirmed that the employee was Floden and said he was feeling well. "An employee of the Riksbank who has holidayed in northern Italy tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday," the Riksbank said in its statement.

"This person has worked from home since they arrived back in Sweden last Saturday, in line with the Riksbank's recommendations to its employees and has not had contact with any other employee at the Riksbank or taken part in any external meetings."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Two test negative for coronavirus in TN; CM chairs review

The wife of Tamil Nadus first coronavirus patient and a 15-year old boy have tested negative for the infection, the state government said on Monday as Chief Minister K Palaniswami reviewed the states preventive measures. Announcing the late...

Boeing training on 737 MAX 'inadequate': Ethiopia crash report

Ethiopias probe of last years Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide sufficient training for the 737 MAX and that crucial flight software was flawed, according to an interim report published Monday. The crash of the Nair...

NNEWSALERT

Man who returned from Italy confirmed positive for coronavirus in Punjab, first case in state Official....

Reliance Industries' shares dive over 13 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday slumped as much as over 13 per cent amidst a price war among oil producers leading to international crude prices crashing by their biggest margin since the 1991 Gulf war. On the BSE, the stock clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020