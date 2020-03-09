New York state coronavirus cases hits 142, governor says

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus across New York state has increased to 142 from 105 the day before, governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Most of the cases are in Westchester county, where a Manhattan lawyer believed to be at the center of the outbreak there resides, Cuomo told a news conference.

