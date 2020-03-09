Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK preparing further steps to tackle coronavirus, PM Johnson

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:29 IST
UK preparing further steps to tackle coronavirus, PM Johnson

Britain is making extensive preparations for additional measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Johnson said the country remained in the "contain phase" of the outbreak but that the government was preparing to move to the so-called "delay phase".

The government will set out further steps in days and weeks ahead to help protect people, particularly the elderly, Johnson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Hologic gets U.S. funding for coronavirus test kit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday it will provide financial aid to Hologic Inc to develop a coronavirus diagnostic kit that would be able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24 hours.The molecular diagnostic test, ...

FCRA case: CBI files charge sheet against consultant Deepak Talwar

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against aviation consultant Deepak Talwar for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore received by his NGO Advantage India from a European defence manufacturer in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation A...

Noted journalist Anant Dixit no more

Veteran Marathi journalist Anant Dixit died here on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 67. According to sources close to his family members, Dixit was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was undergoing treatment at a city-base...

Delhi Police arrests brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Shah Alam, brother of the suspended Aam Aadmi Party AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain who is also an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Three other people who had given...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020