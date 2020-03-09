Left Menu
White House invites Wall St executives for coronavirus meeting -source

  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:45 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 23:45 IST
The Trump administration has invited top Wall Street executives to meet at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus, a person familiar with the plan said on Monday as stocks dropped amid concerns over the growing outbreak.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because plans were still being finalized, could not say which company executives had been invited or whether any had agreed to attend because invitations were still being extended for the meeting, which was first reported by the Washington Post.

