FACTBOX-Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus

The whole of Italy will be placed under lockdown until next month, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, in an unprecedented new attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country. The move extends measures introduced at the weekend for much of the wealthy north of the country. Here is a summary of the main points. All the new rules are valid until April 3.

THE AFFECTED AREAS All of Italy, including the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, covering a total population of some 60 million people.

MOVEMENTS The decree says people should only move around for reasons of work, for health needs or for emergencies. Public transport will remain operational, but Conte told reporters he wanted as many people as possible to stay at home. People who do want to travel will need to fill in a document explaining their reasons for doing so and carry it with them. If they are found to have lied they face possible fines or jail terms.

GATHERINGS BANNED All outdoor gatherings are banned. All events organised in the private or public sector, from culture to sport, religious activities and fairs are suspended. Cinemas, museums, theatres, pubs, dance schools, betting shops and discos must all close. Ski resorts must close. Civil and religious ceremonies will not be held. Schools and universities will remain shuttered. Specialist health training is not be suspended.

RESTAURANTS Bars and restaurants can only open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (0500-1700 GMT) and only on condition they can guarantee customers are at least one metre (one yard) apart. Businesses will be closed if the rules are not respected.

SHOPS Shops can remain open but only if they can guarantee the one-metre safety distance for customers. Big and mid-sized shopping centres have to close at the weekend. Food stores are allowed to remain open at all hours.

SPORTS All sporting events and competitions are cancelled. The only possible exception to this are events organised by international sports' bodies, so long as they take place behind closed doors. Gyms, sports centres, swimming pools, spas and leisure centres must close.

HEALTH SECTOR Leave for health workers is cancelled. Those accompanying patients to A&E units are not allowed to stay with them in the waiting rooms without specific permission.

ILLNESS Anyone with a fever above 37.5C (99.5 Fahrenheit) or anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus must stay at home.

