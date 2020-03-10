S.Korea reports 35 new coronavirus cases, total at 7,513

South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total infections to 7,513, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The data came a day after South Korea showed the rate of increase in new infections fell to its lowest level in 11 days.

