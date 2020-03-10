Air traffic to Denmark from coronavirus hotspots to be suspended - Danish PM

All air traffic to Denmark from areas severely hit by coronavirus, will cease later on Tuesday, Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

"Effective from later today all air traffic to Denmark from red areas will be suspended," Frederiksen said, referring to areas hard hit by the coronavirus such as Northern Italy, Iran, and South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.